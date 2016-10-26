Complaints against voters’ list

Representatives of DMDK, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, and VCK, among others, and voters lodged a complaint with District Collector S. Jayandhi regarding large scale ‘arbitrary deletion’ of names from the voters’ list.

A. Govindaraj, Councillor, told reporters that many names were deleted though they figured in the electoral rolls at the time of filing nominations for civic body polls earlier this month.

“Even my name has now disappeared though it figured when I filed my nominations. The incident need to be investigated,” he said.

The political party leaders have decided to convene an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.