Tamil Nadu

Complaints against voters’ list

Representatives of DMDK, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, and VCK, among others, and voters lodged a complaint with District Collector S. Jayandhi regarding large scale ‘arbitrary deletion’ of names from the voters’ list.

A. Govindaraj, Councillor, told reporters that many names were deleted though they figured in the electoral rolls at the time of filing nominations for civic body polls earlier this month.

“Even my name has now disappeared though it figured when I filed my nominations. The incident need to be investigated,” he said.

The political party leaders have decided to convene an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:14:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Complaints-against-voters%E2%80%99-list/article16081750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY