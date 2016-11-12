Complaint against SI

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India have lodged a complaint with the police that a Sub-Inspector received money from an accused, and paid a part of the money to a complainant for withdrawing the complaint.

Unidentified persons were drawing water illegally from a public tap in Arisipalayam in ward 26 using motors for the last three months and selling it.

On Thursday, residents along with DYFI members caught the van driver Mani while he was filling the tank.

He was handed over to the police and a complaint was also lodged.

Later, corporation officials seized the tempo. It is said that Sub Inspector Devaraj took money from Mani, and gave Rs. 5,000 to DYFI urban district president Satheesh Kumar.

The SI called Satheesh Kumar over phone and asked him to withdraw the complaint.

He also promised to convert the five Rs. 1,000 currencies that he gave. The entire conversation was recorded by Satheesh Kumar.

A video recording showing the SI giving money to Satheesh Kumar, audio recordings, and a complaint was submitted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Georgy George on Thursday evening.