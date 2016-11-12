Complaint against SI

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India have lodged a complaint with the police that a Sub-Inspector received money from an accused, and paid a part of the money to a complainant for withdrawing the complaint.
Unidentified persons were drawing water illegally from a public tap in Arisipalayam in ward 26 using motors for the last three months and selling it.
On Thursday, residents along with DYFI members caught the van driver Mani while he was filling the tank.
He was handed over to the police and a complaint was also lodged.
Later, corporation officials seized the tempo. It is said that Sub Inspector Devaraj took money from Mani, and gave Rs. 5,000 to DYFI urban district president Satheesh Kumar.
The SI called Satheesh Kumar over phone and asked him to withdraw the complaint.
He also promised to convert the five Rs. 1,000 currencies that he gave. The entire conversation was recorded by Satheesh Kumar.
A video recording showing the SI giving money to Satheesh Kumar, audio recordings, and a complaint was submitted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Georgy George on Thursday evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor