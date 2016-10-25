College opens incubation centre

An Ideation, Innovation and Incubation Centre has come up at Dhirajlal College of Technology here for promoting student excellence and motivation.

This centre will act as a catalyst for student innovation and provide budding entrepreneurs with necessary support, along with mentorship from academia and industry. This will help students to bring out unique ideas that will address the current societal needs through technology-based solutions.

The centre was inaugurated by Karthikeyan Natarajan, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Integrated Engineering Solutions, Tech Mahendra, Bengaluru.

The centre had on display around 40 innovative projects from ranging affordable housing solution to augmented reality for education.

Dhirajlal A. Gandhi, Chairman of the college, Archana Manojkumar, Secretary, V. Muralibhaskaran, Principal, and others were present.