Tamil Nadu

College opens incubation centre

An Ideation, Innovation and Incubation Centre has come up at Dhirajlal College of Technology here for promoting student excellence and motivation.

This centre will act as a catalyst for student innovation and provide budding entrepreneurs with necessary support, along with mentorship from academia and industry. This will help students to bring out unique ideas that will address the current societal needs through technology-based solutions.

The centre was inaugurated by Karthikeyan Natarajan, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Integrated Engineering Solutions, Tech Mahendra, Bengaluru.

The centre had on display around 40 innovative projects from ranging affordable housing solution to augmented reality for education.

Dhirajlal A. Gandhi, Chairman of the college, Archana Manojkumar, Secretary, V. Muralibhaskaran, Principal, and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:07:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/College-opens-incubation-centre/article16080833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY