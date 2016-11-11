Collector meets traders, vehicle depot owners over Smart City

With the Fort City selected for the Smart City project, Collector S.A. Raman sought the views of traders and vehicle depot owners on moving away their businesses from the heart of the city to a place of their own.

On Wednesday, Mr. Raman convened a meeting with representatives from the Motor Vehicle All Depot Owners and Vellore Wholesale Traders Estate Limited. He discussed various aspects on relocating their establishments to their own places, according to a press release.

The vehicle depot owners informed the Collector that their association comprised 550 members. They had 32 acres of land in Poigai village and Rangapuram Auto Nagar. They requested the official to provide facilities such as roads for easy movement of the vehicles, electricity, a small hospital, bus stop on the National Highway, drinking water facility, and a police outpost.

The association representatives also requested the Collector to grant patta for the land to establish a depot. Mr. Raman assured them that he would look into their demands and take up necessary action, the release said.

Ten traders’ associations had come together to form the Vellore Wholesale Traders Estate Limited. This included the Vellore Vannigar Sangam, Vellore Vellammandi Vyabarigal Sangam, Navathaniya Vyabarigal Sangam and Vellore Town Nethaji Market Kaikari Vyabarigal Sangam.

The association, with 900 members, had purchased 34 acres of land at Melmonavoor. They had planned to construct buildings on 20 acres of land and establish parking facility for vehicles on 10 acres of land.

An acre of land belonging to a temple was located in the area, the members said and requested the Collector to take steps to acquire the land from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. They were ready to pay the required amount.

As a lake’s channel flowed across the land, the association members requested the Collector to grant permission to divert the route of the channel. They also sought facilities such as roads, toilets, electricity, hospital, drinking water, police outpost, a bank’s branch and community hall. The Collector promised to look into their demands.

The two associations said they would cooperate with the district administration and relocate to make Vellore city into a Smart City. Mr. Raman directed the officials to look into the demands of the associations and submit a report by the end of this month, the release added.