Coaching for NEET on the anvil

The State government is planning to provide coaching for I and II pre-university science stream students to succeed in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the CBSE for admissions to undergraduate medical course. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told presspersons here on Tuesday that coaching would be started for students of Hyderabad Karnataka region on a pilot basis from the next academic year. Tenders would be called for supplying study material required for the coaching.

He said the Medical Council of India had been urged to increase the quota of MBBS seats in six government medical colleges in the State from 100 to 150 from the next academic year.