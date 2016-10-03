Co-optex unveils new designs for festival season

Co-optex has launched its festival sale starting from Deepavali. It has rolled out its latest collection of sarees for the season.

Co-optex has 18 showrooms in Vellore region at Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chittoor and Tiruvallur. For this Deepavali, Co-optex has fixed a sales target of Rs. 14.5 crore for the 18 showrooms. The target for Deepam Co-optex showroom in Vellore alone is Rs. three crore, according to a release.

New designs of silk sarees and cotton sarees have been introduced. “Menpattu,” “Ellurukum pattu” and organic sarees are being received well by customers. Co-optex, along with Flipkart, has been offering online sale of products, the release said.

Co-optex is offering 30 per cent special discount on its silk and handloom varieties for Deepavali, Christmas and Pongal. It has also introduced “thanga mazhai” scheme for customers on every purchase of Rs. 2,000. Customers would receive a coupon and have to answer questions on it. Correct entries would be selected for prizes. Five customers would receive eight-gm gold coins each and 15 persons would get four-gm gold coins each as consolation prizes, the release said.