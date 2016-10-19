Co-op bank officials held

The president and a supervisor of Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (PCARDB), Polur, have been arrested for accepting bribe from a farmer for giving him a loan waiver certificate.

Manikkam (60) of Arjunapuram village had taken Rs.1.53 lakh loan from PCARDB, Polur for purchasing power tiller in 2009. He repaid Rs.24,407. Recently the government waived Rs.1,28,593 from his loan. Hence Manikkam approached the bank and asked for waiver certificate and pledged land documents. Bank supervisor Munivel demanded Rs.1,000 for himself and Rs.4,000 for bank’s president and former AIADMK town secretary M.Elumalai as bribe.

Manikkam approached the DVAC. As per its direction, Manikkam gave Rs.1,000 to Munivel and Rs. 4,000 to Elumalai.

The DVAC team, led by Additional SP M.Balasubramanian and Inspector Srinivasan arrested both Elumalai and Munivel.