Closure of refined edible oil unit sought

A group of residents from Mulanur area petitioned Collector S. Jayandhi on Monday expressing safety concerns over pollution due to the functioning of a unit that produces refined edible oil in the locality.

N. Nallasivam, one of the petitioners, said a boiler in the unit burst a few days back and the residents were concerned about the safety now.

“We wanted the unit to be closed as it has been violating the pollution control norms for quite long.

Both the soil and underground water pollutions are caused by the unit”, he added.

When contacted, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board District Environmental Engineer R. Mathivanan told The Hindu that the complaints had come up only after the boiler burst last week.

Effluent treatment plant

“The unit has an effluent treatment plant in place and there were no complaints against the unit since it was functioning for the last one decade”, he said.

However, he added that the fresh complaint would be looked into.