Civic body warns against illegal drawal of water

Dharmapuri Municipality has warned public against use of sumps illegally to pump out drinking water.

In a statement, the municipal administration has claimed that there are adequate water connections for public use. However, following complaints of water shortage owing to illegal pumping of water through electric motors, the municipality has warned of action against violators. Water connections will be snapped and electric motors will be seized, where households are found to be violating the order. Public are also requested to make the deposits towards water connections.

Further, in lieu of the completion of the underground drainage project in 19 wards of the municipality, residents of the respective wards are requested to take up household connections.

The UGD project has been completed in wards 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Therefore, public are requested to pay the deposit and take connections.

The municipality has also warned of action under the Public Sanitation and Health rules, the release said.