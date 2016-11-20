Civic body warns against illegal drawal of water

Dharmapuri Municipality has warned public against use of sumps illegally to pump out drinking water.
In a statement, the municipal administration has claimed that there are adequate water connections for public use. However, following complaints of water shortage owing to illegal pumping of water through electric motors, the municipality has warned of action against violators. Water connections will be snapped and electric motors will be seized, where households are found to be violating the order. Public are also requested to make the deposits towards water connections.
Further, in lieu of the completion of the underground drainage project in 19 wards of the municipality, residents of the respective wards are requested to take up household connections.
The UGD project has been completed in wards 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Therefore, public are requested to pay the deposit and take connections.
The municipality has also warned of action under the Public Sanitation and Health rules, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor