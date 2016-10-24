City Engagements

Tamil Nadu

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Unjal thirunal festival, Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum with Ubhaya Nachiyar, 6 p.m.; thiruvanthikappu kanadarulal at Thayar Sannidhi, 7 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 7.30 p.m.; unjal, 8 p.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 9.15 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 9.30 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Nachiyar Kovil, Woraiyur, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 9/19, III Main, X Cross, Renga Nagar, 6 p.m.

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited: Vigilance Awareness Week Elocution competition in Tamil for students, M Jayakumaran, General Manager, Human Resources, BHEL inaugurates, K Ganesan General Manager, Vigilance, presides, Urumu Danalakshmi College, 11 a.m.

Seshasayee Institute of Technology: Inauguration of CSI Students Chapter, Mohan, past president, CSI, chief guest, noon.

Jamal Mohamed College: Workshop on Research methodology and SPSS, 10 a.m.

