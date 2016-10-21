City Engagements

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Unjal thirunal festival, Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum,

5.30 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 6 p.m.; unjal, 7.15 p.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 9 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 9.15 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Sri Sanjeevi Anjaneyar Sannidhi, near Head Post Office, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 14, 20, IV Cross, Renga Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Bharathidasan University: ‘BDU Fest’ – inter-collegiate cultural festival, rally, 3.30 p.m.; inaugural function, V.M.Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, presides, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan University: Inauguration of Indian Association of Bio-Medical Sciences-Southern Regional Chapter, Tiruchi, A.Krishnamurti, former professor, University of Madras, chief guest, V.M.Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, presides, 11 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami Ayyar Educational Complex: Founder’s birth anniversary celebrations, Dr.P.S.Mahadevan, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

Department of Field Publicity: Special outreach programme on RMNCH+A, K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, chief guest, Madurapuri, 9 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College Department of Mathematics: Workshop on ‘Research methodology and SPSS’, 9.30 a.m.

Team of Social Service: TOSS talent fest ‘16, District-level sports and cultural meet for special children, P. Manoharan, former principal, Bishop Heber College, inaugurates, Grace Charlotte, Headmistress, John Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and R. Manoharan, Industrialist, speak, John Vestry AI HSS, 10 a.m.

Redfox Hotel: Opening ceremony, No. 1. Rockins Road, 9.30 a.m.

Tiruchi District Handball Association: Inauguration of X sub junior boys and girls district handball championship for Lions Club of Tiruchi Premier Rolling Trophy, P.Suresh, president, Lions Club of Tiruchi Premier, chief guest, Government High School, K.K.Nagar, 9.30 a.m.

Bharathidasan University: Inter-collegiate cultural convergence BDU FEST 2016, S. Sekar, Principal of Meenakshi Ramasamy College of Arts and Science, Gopinath Ganapathy, Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, felicitate, V. M. Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, presides and presents cultural procession trophy, A. Ramganesh, Organising Committee member, speaks, S. Srinivasa Raghavan, member, presents report, Convocation Hall, 5 p.m.; cultural procession, 3.30 p.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: K.R. Darwin, Sec.Officer, Harbour Link, Management, sepaks on ‘Bridging your career in shipping’, Auditorium, 3 p.m.

Joseph Eye Hospital and Fire and Rescue Department: Demonstration and awareness on safe handling of fireworks, Mayilvaganan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order), chief guest, near Hospital campus, 10.30 a.m.

National College: Department of Biotechnology, Workshop on ‘Natural product research’, M. N. Abubacker, M. Gnanadesigan and G. Ganapathy resource-persons, K. Anbarasu, Principal, presides, 9.30 a.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Department of Mathematics, Youth Awakening Day, D.A. Jeyakar Chellraj, former principal of Bishop Heber College, inaugurates ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam club’, NBAG Auditorium, 11 a.m.

CARE School of Business Management: ‘Start Up Trichy, 10-th edition” on “Robotics & AI - Its growth and what it should do’, Sneha Priya, Entrepreneur from SP Robotics Works and Nagaprakasam from Angel Investor, resource-persons, 2.30 p.m.