Tamil Nadu

Cigarettes smuggled into Thoothukudi port seized

HUGE HAUL:Officials of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch of Thoothukudi Custom House with the seized cigarettes on Tuesday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

HUGE HAUL:Officials of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch of Thoothukudi Custom House with the seized cigarettes on Tuesday.— Photo: N. Rajesh  

8.64 lakh foreign cigarettes are valued at Rs. 65 lakh

As many as 3,600 cartons of cigarettes, smuggled into V.O.C. Port here from Dubai, were seized by sleuths of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) of Thoothukudi Custom House on Tuesday.

A total of 8.64 lakh cigarettes were found in the cartons, which had been concealed in 18 foam mattresses staked in a container. The seized contraband was valued at Rs. 65 lakh, said Commissioner of Thoothukudi Customs Ashok, while addressing a press conference.

With the aid of a scanning equipment installed on the Custom House premises, the officials detected the concealed contraband. Based on intelligence inputs that some suspicious cargo was concealed in a container, which arrived from Jebal Ali Port, Dubai, the SIIB sleuths marked the container for scanning.

On examination, the container was found to be stacked with foam mattresses as declared in the Import General Manifest. The sleuths found 18 of the 76 mattresses heavier than the others and also bearing marks of hand stitches on one side. On cutting open those mattresses, the officials found cigarettes of an international brand concealed in the cavity inside.

Mr. Ashok said there were about 18 master boxes in each of the mattresses. Since cigarette smoking was injurious to health, the government adopted a policy of discouraging cigarette consumption by imposing hefty customs duty.

In this case, foam mattresses, which attracted lesser duty, were the declared cargo, the Commissioner said. The entire cargo, along with the container, was seized.

Additional Commissioner of Thoothukudi Customs Suresh Nandanwar said it was the first case detected by the scanner. On the direction of the Additional Commissioner, the officials registered a case in this connection.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:47:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Cigarettes-smuggled-into-Thoothukudi-port-seized/article16087415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY