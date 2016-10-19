Child worker rescued

A boy who was found working at a workshop at Namagiripettai in Rasipuram Taluk was rescued by officials here on Monday. Based on a tip off, a team led by Labour Inspector C. Manjalnathan inspected the workshop and found the boy involved in work. The boy was rescued and produced before the Collector M. Asia Mariam who asked officials to assist the boy in pursuing his studies.

She also gave books and educational materials to the boy and asked officials to initiate action against the workshop owner.