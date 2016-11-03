Chengam MLA stages road roko against police ‘bias’

Accusing the police of being biased against DMK men, Chengam MLA M.P. Giri staged a road roko in Chengam on Wednesday. He was arrested along with his supporters but released later.

Mr. Giri accused the police of being biased against DMK in several instances. According to him, Sathiya Malarmannan, Chengam town panchayat 13th ward DMK candidate and Sivasankaran of the AIADMK had disputes before local body election notification. When Sathya preferred a complaint against Sivasankaran, police convinced Sathiya not to insist on FIR. However when Sivasankaran preferred a complaint now, police took custody of her sons studying in college on Wednesday.

“In another instance, before the end of local body terms, a high mast light was erected in Chengam bus stand with MP Local Area Development Fund sanctioned by Tiruvannamalai MP R.Vanaroja. A plaque was erected bearing the MP’s name along with names of town panchayat president Chennammal Murugan (DMK) and others. However, the AIADMK men led by one Kamal damaged the plaque recently in full public view, in broad daylight, as the police were watching. But Kamal was not arrested then. This incident created enmity between Murugan, husband of Chennammal, and Kamal. Though the later went to Murugan’s place recently and unleashed violence and cases were registered against both of them, police arrested only Murugan and Kamal was spared. Hence, I have taken up these issues with police officials but since there was no change in police’s attitude, I staged a road roko,” Mr.Giri added.

Following Giri’s arrest, DMK men staged another road roko in Chengam condemning his arrest. Later, police officials pitched in and sorted out the issue. Kamal was arrested. The sons of Sathya were released on bail. Mr. Giri was released soon.