Centre intimidating TN, claims Stalin

: DMK treasurer and Opposition Leader M.K. Stalin on Thursday alleged that the Central government was implementing its flagship programmes including the Food Security Act in Tamil Nadu by intimidating the State government utilising the “fluid situation” that has arisen due to the hospitalisation of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Launching the DMK’s election campaign in support of its candidate K.C. Pallani Shamy at Thalavaipalayam near Aravakurichi, Mr. Stalin pointed out that Ms. Jayalalithaa, who was highly critical of various schemes including Uday, the GST Bill and the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), had previously met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and presented a petition against them. However, taking advantage of the hospitalisation of Ms. Jayalalithaa, the Centre had manoeuvred to implement its policies and programmes in Tamil Nadu, he claimed and said the people should take note of the situation in the State.

The DMK leader charged that the State administration has been paralysed since the AIADMK’s return to power in the State in May. There was no symptom to indicate that there was a government in the State. The common people had been severely hit due to the ineffective government. “The previous term of AIADMK regime was a video conference show ( kanoli katchi ). Now, there is no government at all in the State,” he claimed.

Speaking on the plight of delta farmers who are suffering due to poor storage at the Mettur reservoir, Mr. Stalin alleged that the government had done nothing to highlight the plight of farmers and exert pressure on Karnataka to release Cauvery water. Despite repeated calls and agitations, the AIADMK government had not convened an all-party meet on the Cauvery issue. But, the Karnataka government, which was duty-bound to release water to Tamil Nadu, had convened several all-party meetings to deny water. Similarly, the State government, which had conducted a global investors’ meet during its previous term by spending crores of rupees, had not brought any meaningful investment to the State till now, he charged.