Centre’s decision to privatise Salem Steel Plant unjustified, says G.K. Mani

The decision of the Centre to privatise Salem Steel Plant was not at all justified and it should do away with this move with immediate effect, said G. K. Mani, president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The PMK will launch series of agitations if the Centre continued its efforts to privatise the Salem Steel Plant, Mr. Mani said while speaking to press persons here on Tuesday.

The report presented by the high-level technical team, which toured Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to assess the water needs of both the states to the Supreme Court, was very disappointing. The report has not mentioned anything about the acute drinking water problem and the severe drought conditions prevailing in Tamil Nadu, he said. The Centre should have constituted the Cauvery Management Board as per the direction of the Supreme Court. The repeated refusal of the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board was mainly with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka State. The action of the Centre will immensely harm the national integration of the country, Mr. Mani said.

The State is reeling under severe drought and the water level in the major dams are fast depleting due to the failure of the monsoon. The State Government taking into consideration the prevailing drought conditions, should write off the entire farm loans fetched by the farming community. The Government should also sanction adequate compensation to the farmers who have suffered crop loss. He also urged the State Government to pay the entire arrears to the cane farmers.

Mr. Mani held discussion with the office-bearers and party workers of Salem district on the local body elections.

PMK to launch series of agitations if the Centre continued its efforts to privatise the Salem Steel Plant