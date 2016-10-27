Cauvery row: PWF hails resolutions

Even while justifying the decision of the People’s Welfare Front to stay away from Tuesday’s all party meeting convened by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the Cauvery water issue, R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) perceived as good the resolutions at the yesterday’s meeting.

Participating in a a demonstration to condemn the high-handed behaviour of the police against the PWF cadre during the recent agitation in Salem Railway Junction, Mr. Mutharasan said that the farmers’ association led by Deivasigamani had convened an all party meeting on October 6, in which all the political parties, barring the ruling AIADMK, and different farmers associations participated.

It was decided to block trains across the State on October 17 and 18 at the meeting. The agitation was a big success with all the political parties in the State supporting it. All the political parties, and the farmers associations that participated in the October 6 meeting should strive to further strengthen the unity, he said. The decision taken in the meeting and the resolutions adopted were good enough to fight for the cause of the Tamil Nadu farmers.

So there was no need for more all-party meetings, he added.

He ruled out any fissures in the PWF. Some forces were bent on creating a rift in the PWF, but their tactics will not succeed.