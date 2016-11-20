Cash withdrawal from petrol outlets launched

The new system of enabling people to collect Rs. 2,000 cash by swiping debit cards in the petrol outlets introduced in 18 select retail outlets of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in its Salem division spread over five western districts on Friday has evoked good response and has been hailed in all quarters.

The new system was introduced in the outlets in the districts of Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Karur.

The facility is available at the petrol outlets that have card swipe machines from State Bank of India and it is the part of Centre’s efforts to ease the rush for new currency notes at bank branches and functional ATMs.

The system is implemented by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in association with the State Bank of India to help the people of the rural areas where automated teller machines are not installed.

The withdrawal will be restricted to Rs. 2,000 per debit card per day. The facility to dispense cash from petrol pumps will continue even after November 24, the time till which old currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 can be used to pay for essential services.

A press release from IOCL, Salem division, issued here on Friday said that the system has been introduced to ease out some of the challenges being faced by the common public on the availability of currency on day to day transaction.

The swiping of debit card will be allowed till the petrol outlets had the currency allotted by the State Bank of India every day, the release said. As the system has been introduced in the rural areas without ATM facility, there was good response on the first day itself and a majority of the petrol bunks ran out of the money by 4 p.m.

The statement said that efforts have been taken to introduce such facilities at more number of IOCL retail outlets in the coming days.

The Sri Dhanalakshmi Agencies at Kaadayampatti is one of the retail outlets identified for the implementation of this scheme in Salem district. The system has come to the rescue of the residents of about a dozen villages, including Danishpet, Bommiampatti, Vadagampatti, and Uppilikkanpatti.

R. Sellam, proprietor of the Sri Dhanalakshmi Agencies, said that it is a welcome move by the IOCL to help the rural population who are running from pillar-to-post to exchange the scrapped currency.

She said that it gives a lot of satisfaction in serving the people of the villages, who otherwise will have to proceed to the towns for withdrawing money from the ATMs, and assured total support for the implementation of this scheme.

The introduction of the new system came in praise from the customers of various walks of life and they thanked the IOCL for its initiative for coming forward to share the burden of the banks.