Cash crunch: Lorry owners expect situation to improve next week

: The demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has made life miserable for lorry owners and drivers with over a lakh lorries from Tamil Nadu remaining stranded all over the country.

Fuel outlets are also refusing to accept the higher denomination currency in many parts of the country. The cheques of the lorry owners too are not accepted, and this has further worsened the situation, M.R. Kumarasamy, president, State Lorry Owners’ Federation, said.

Mr. Kumarasamy added that though banks have been exchanging higher denomination notes since Thursday, the provision of Rs. 4,000 is not enough to meet the needs. Also, some of the drivers could not exchange the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes in the absence of required ID proof.

The situation is expected to become normal only during next week, Mr. Kumarasamy said, adding that 50 per cent of the lorry owners are affected by the current financial crisis and are suffering losses to the tune of Rs. 10 crore every day.

Business houses concede that they have not received their consignments for the past three days. Shops in the western region receive rice, pulses and millets from other districts; grocery items and dry fruits from Chennai; vegetables and fruits from Udhagamandalam, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri; and onion from Maharashtra.

According to Mr. A. Jayaseelan, secretary, Salem City Chamber of Commerce, the traders have not received any load in the last three days.

A. Ravi, a driver with a Salem-based transport firm, was getting ready to proceed to Karnataka with a load of cotton bales on late Tuesday evening, when the demonetisation news was out. With no smaller denomination currency in hand, Ravi and about 100 drivers from other districts are staying put in the lorry shed for the last three days.

“We manage the daily expenses with the meagre money we have and are eagerly waiting for the situation to become normal so that we could transport the load to other States,” he said.