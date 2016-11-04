Case against buses for rule violations

The transport department officials booked 189 omni buses for various violations during the Deepavali festival season. On the direction of Velusamy, Deputy Transport Commissioner, the regional transport officers (RTOs) conducted surprise check in the omni buses plying to Chennai and Bengaluru and other cities and towns from here from October 27 – 30.

The officials conducted surprise check in the new bus stand and also in the toll plazas. During the surprise checks, the transport officials booked 189 omni buses for various violations. They slapped a fine totalling Rs. 3.94 lakhs on these erring vehicles. Moreover, three omni buses which collected exorbitant fare from the commuters were also seized, according to transport department sources.

Namakkal

In Namakkal district 90 omni buses were booked for violations during the Deepavali festival season. The RTOs and transport inspectors conducted surprise check in the omni buses in Keerambur toll plazan on the Namakkal – Karur national highway. They made enquiries with the commuters on the fare collected for their journey.