Case against ‘scribes’

Police have registered a case against Kannan and John, who claimed to be journalists, on charges of threatening Corporation officials from discharging their duty, extortion and threatening them

The two ‘journalists’ met a senior engineer asking to part with money for not publishing an article that would show him in poor light.

The engineer who did not budge, informed his colleagues, who under the aegis of the Corporation employees’ association informed the Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan about it. And thereafter they lodged a complaint with the police.