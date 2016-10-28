Tamil Nadu

Candidates to file papers today

AIADMK candidate V. Senthil Balaji and DMK candidate K.C. Palanisamy are expected to file nominations for the Aravakurichi constituency on Friday.

They will file nominations at the Aravakurichi Taluk Office.

Meanwhile, R. Palraj of Kongu Desa Makkal Marumalarchi Katchi, filed nomination for the Aravakurichi constituency on Thursday.

He presented papers before the Returning Officer S. Saifudeen.

Nominations go up to four

With this, the total number of nominations filed so far has gone up to four.

In Thanjavur, V.Jaganathan, an Independent, filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:32:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Candidates-to-file-papers-today/article16084274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY