Candidates to file papers today

AIADMK candidate V. Senthil Balaji and DMK candidate K.C. Palanisamy are expected to file nominations for the Aravakurichi constituency on Friday.
They will file nominations at the Aravakurichi Taluk Office.
Meanwhile, R. Palraj of Kongu Desa Makkal Marumalarchi Katchi, filed nomination for the Aravakurichi constituency on Thursday.
He presented papers before the Returning Officer S. Saifudeen.
Nominations go up to four
With this, the total number of nominations filed so far has gone up to four.
In Thanjavur, V.Jaganathan, an Independent, filed his nomination papers on Thursday.
