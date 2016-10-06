Candidates in campaign mode confused after HC order

An element of confusion and uncertainty has crept in among candidates contesting local body polls across political parties, in the wake of the Madras High Court issuing a cancellation order.

A candidate of the ruling party contesting for ward membership in City Corporation said he was not certain whether or not to continue campaigning, in the wake of the High Court order.

Apprehending replacement, another candidate of the ruling party sounded jittery saying with inner-party rivalry will deny him the opportunity to contest at a later date.

Candidates who have already spent substantial money on printing of pamphlets and carrying out door-to-door campaigning over the last week say their expenses will shoot up in the event of rescheduling of polling dates.

However, according to official circles, there has been no instruction from the government to freeze the process. For instance, the Election Observer who has already been posted has not received any instruction from the government in the wake of cancellation of polls, a source said.

Another section of candidates has decided to keep up the momentum of campaigning with the hope that the State Government will appeal against the order and make a last ditch attempt to retain the schedule.

