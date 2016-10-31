Campus Connect

Dhruva goes international

Over 2,000 students from business schools across the country participated in ‘Dhruva ’16,’ a management and cultural festival of IIM-Tiruchirappalli. The event also drew international participation

with teams from Iran and Sri Lanka. Various management and cultural events tested the business acumen and

extra-curricular skills of the students. ‘Ops-Wise,’ ‘Brand Warz,’ ‘Explorica,’ ‘Fusionen Meister,’ ‘VoiceRoy,’ and Rampage, were among the events held as part of the meet.

Sandeep Chatterjee, Associate Director of KPMG, in his inaugural address stated that such events complemented the academic rigour and was a great way to hone useful skills. V. Gopal, Dean–Administration, IIM-T, said such events helped students put into practice what they have learnt in the classroom. Sameer Jain, Associate Director – Online Marketing, ShopClues.com, spoke about various types of e-commerce websites.

Inter-collegiate competitions

Inter-collegiate and inter-school competitions were conducted by the Padmabhushan Sri N. Ramaswami Ayyar Educational Complex in connection with the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of its founder Ramaswami Ayyar. Meritorious students were given prizes. Sanskrit merit scholarships were also distributed. P.S. Mahadevan spoke about Ramaswami Ayyar’s work for the cause of women’s education, especially for those from rural areas. A book and a CD were released by Swarna Mahadevan to mark the golden jubilee year of the Department of Music of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College. The first copy was received by R. Panchapakesan, secretary of the complex.

Regional chapter of Biomedical Scientists

The Southern Regional chapter of Indian Association of Biomedical Scientists (IABMS) was inaugurated at a function held at Bharathidasan University. A. Krishnamurti, founder professor, Department of Anatomy, Dr.A.L.M. PG Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Madras, Taramani, inaugurated the chapter. V.M. Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, said regional chapters of such associations could help foster growth of science and technology and motivate youngsters. S. Karthikeyan, general secretary, IABMS and Associate Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Toxicology, Dr. A.L.M. PG Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Madras, Taramani, Chennai, briefed about the genesis, functioning, and activities of the regional chapters of IABMS.

On resources and research

More than 250 researchers and library professionals participated in a national-level seminar on ‘Resources and Research’ organised by the Arrupe Library in St. Joseph’s College. The seminar was organised under Rev.Dr.S.Lazar Endowment on the birth anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Rev.A. Antony Pappuraj, secretary and Library Director, St. Joseph’s College, emphasised the importance of research writing, copying and the application of plagiarism checking software in the near future. S. Srinivasaragavan, Head, Department of Library and Information Science, Bharathidasan University, inaugurated the seminar.

Management meet

Progyan, a national level inter-college management students’ meet, was organised by the School of Management, SASTRA University, recently. K. Raamamoorthy, retired Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala and Chairman Adjudicating Authority, Prevention of Money Laundering, Union Ministry of Finance, inaugurated the meet and spoke on the several opportunities available for the students to prove their extraordinary skills in different domains. The event was organized to bring out the latent talents of budding managers and students from 22 institutions participated in various competitions. S. Jayachandran, Director, BRIX Networks, Chennai, was the chief guest at the valedictory function and distributed prizes to the winners of the events. Students from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi won the overall championship while those from the Gnanam School of Business, Sengipatti, were the runners up.

Science exhibition

The two-day science exhibition organised by Cheran College of Engineering evoked overwhelming response from students. A large number of students from various schools visited the expo and understood the applications of various scientific principles. K. Thangavel, District Educational Officer, who inaugurated the expo, called upon students to understand the basic principles of each and every chapter or lesson. P.M. Karupannan, chairan of the college, K. Pandian, Academic Chairman and R. Magudeeswaran, Principal of the college were present.

Cauvery College for Women wins

Cauvery College for Women has emerged as the overall champion of BARD-FEST 2016. The second place went to Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College. The three-day cultural extravaganza that concluded recently witnessed the participation of 1,197 students from various colleges affiliated to the Bharathidasan University.

The BARD-FEST encompassed 32 events in various genres such as music, dance, theatre, literary and others. Film director Bharathiraja, chief guest of the function, presented trophies and prizes to the winners. V.M. Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, C. Thiruchelvam, Registrar, A. Lakshmi Praba, NSS Coordinator and N. Murugeswari, Professor, Department of Women Studies took part.

