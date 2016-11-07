The drivers and conductors of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Salem region, participated in a ‘save fuel’ awareness campaign by attending duty displaying badges.

The TNSTC decided to create awareness among its crew and also among the general public on the importance of saving fuel. The drivers and conductors of the corporation are attending duty from the beginning of this month by displaying badges with slogans on the steps to be taken for saving patrol and diesel. The crew of the about 2,500 services attached to the 31 TNSTC depots in Salem and Dharmapuri divisions are participating.