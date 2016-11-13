Campaign reaches feverish pitch in Aravakurichi

With just a week left for polling, the campaigning for the Aravakurichi constituency has reached a feverish pitch.

Though poll notification was issued in the last week of October, political parties took time to energise the campaign due to the festival season. The campaign picked up momentum since November 2, the last date of filing of nominations.

Though 39 candidates are in the fray, the main fight is between the AIADMK candidate, V. Senthil Balaji, and the DMK candidate, K.C. Pallani Shamy. Aravai Muthu of the DMDK, M. Baskaran, the State deputy general secretary of the PMK and S. Prabu of BJP are the other important candidates.

Villages in Aravakurichi constituency have been witnessing hectic electioneering activity by political parties, mainly AIADMK and DMK during the last two days. Besides touring the constituency along with star campaigners, Mr. Balaji and Pallani Shamy are visiting door-to-door to seek votes. A number of folk artistes, music troupes, orchestra groups and mimicry artists have landed in Aravakurichi to add colour to the campaign. Most of them are used to pull crowd before the arrival of star campaigners of the DMK and the AIADMK.

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin went around Velayuthampalayam, Thalavaipalayam, Thennilai, Pallapatti, Aravakuruchi and Eesanatham on Thursday and Friday and addressed roadside meetings to canvass votes for the party candidate.

Besides highlighting the current political scenario in the State, Mr. Stalin promised to work for establishing a cold storage for drumstick farmers if the voters elected Mr. Pallani Shamy.

Though the party cadres of AIADMK are disappointed over the hospitalisation of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who would not miss campaign in general, they are working hard to win over the confidence of voters. The party is managing the show by bringing in popular actors Sarath Kumar, Ramarajan and others.

DMDK leader Premalatha, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss have also toured the constituency to seek votes for their respective candidates. The electioneering for the constituency comes to an end on Thursday. The constituency goes to poll on Saturday.