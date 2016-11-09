Campaign on to administer Vitamin-A

Children between the ages of six months and five years are being administered Vitamin A across the district.

The Health Department has undertaken a special campaign from November 7 to 12, except on November 9, to administer the dose to a total of 3,43,548 children in the district.

According to health officials, a dose of Vitamin A should be given once in six months to children starting from their sixth month.

The campaign is being held through anganwadi centres and health sub-centres.

The staff are bringing children to the centres where the Vitamin A dose is being administered free of cost. In rural areas, it is being given through the health sub-centres and anganwadi centres and in urban areas through primary health centres and anganwadi centres.

As many as 1,200 persons, including village health nurses and anganwadi workers, are involved in the campaign.

Protection from diseases

A health official said Vitamin A protects children from night blindness, gastrointestinal and respiratory tract infections. It also helps in reducing complications that could arise from measles.