Call to monitor hygiene at workplace of seasonal sweet makers

: Organised players in sweets business expect Food Safety authorities to ensure that hygiene is maintained by seasonal sweets manufacturers during the festive season.

It has become a usual practice for seasonal sweet makers in the district to hire marriage halls and prepare the products for bulk sale with workers employed on a temporary basis.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has already specified norms for cleanliness of workplace and employees, Karunanidi, Designated Officer for Erode district, said. They are supposed to wear gloves and cover their heads while preparing sweets.

Floor must be smooth, washable and ceiling must also be washable. Production and storage areas must deter entry of flies and insects. There must be an effective drainage to drain off water used for washing equipment.

According to Food Safety officials, seasonal players could do business provided they comply with the safety norms, and have the licence.

However, according to sweet makers in the organised sector, the authorities are not able to be rigid on compliance to safety norms when the products are made in marriage halls and homes.

For instance, the workers employed temporarily are required to be medically examined by an authorised medical practitioners to rule out tuberculosis. The worker has to be free from typhoid, dysentery, boils, cuts, sores and ulcers, discharging ears and notifiable diseases occurring in their homes and families.

They are also required to keep their finger nails short and clean and wash heir hands with soap or detergent and water before commencing work and especially after using sanitary conveniences.

Washbasins with adequate provision of soaps and towels has to be provided.

The Food Safety authorities must be particular about hygiene of the workers since it would have a definite bearing on the health of consumers, a manager of a leading sweet shop emphasised.