Cadres of various parties attempt to block trains

Hundreds of cadres of various political parties were taken into preventive custody on Monday when they attempted to block trains at different stations in Salem and Namakkal districts, demanding the constitution of Cauvery Management Board.

The cadres of DMK, Congress, Tamil Manila Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, led by R. Rajendran, MLA, and secretary of the central district unit of the DMK, staged a sit-in agitation and attempted to enter the Salem Railway Junction to block the trains, when the police intercepted and arrested them.

They raised slogans urging the Centre not to ignore the interests of farmers of Tamil Nadu and set up the Cauvery Management Board immediately.

The police arrested 625, including 25 women.

At the Veerapandi railway station, the police rounded up 250 cadre of DMK, including 40 women, when they attempted to block the trains. They were led by Veerapandi A. Raja, former MLA. Tamil Selvan, former MLA, Rekha Priyadarshini, former Mayor, were among those arrested.

In the Salem rural district limits, the rail roko was organised in Attur and Deevattipatti. While 33 DMK and Congress cadres were taken into custody near Attur railway station, another 17 members of Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi were arrested in Deevattipatti.

In Namakkal district, the police rounded up about 1,060 cadres of DMK, Congress, TMC, KMDK in Namakkal and Pallipalayam towns.

At Kavery RS railway station near Pallipalayam, about 750 partymen, led by K. S. Moorthy, DMK MLA, courted arrest.

Erode

Forty seven women were among 617 persons, who courted arrest on Monday morning after they were stopped by the police while proceeding towards the Erode Railway Junction to block trains.

Former Member of Parliament A. Ganesamoorthy of MDMK and district level functionaries of DMK, DMDK, MDMK, VCK, KMDK, TMC, Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and PMK, besides members of farmers’ associations took part in the protest.

A strong police posse was posted in front of the Junction to prevent the protestors from gaining entry.