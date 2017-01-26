CPI(M) demands suspension of three Police Commissioners

The CPI(M) on Wednesday demanded the immediate suspension of the Police Commissioners of Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore for the violence against pro-jallikattu protesters.

In a statement, CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan said even before the Bill to amend the PCA Act was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 23, the police resorted to violence by firing tear gas and indulged in setting fire to vehicles, attacking young women, pregnant women, and even entering homes in the nearby areas and attacking people, from morning till evening.

“The AIADMK government is using the police to stifle the voices of the peaceful protesters by arresting them, attacking them in their homes and police stations and filing cases against them,” he said.

Chennai City Police Commissioner S. George, Coimbatore Police Commissioner Amalraj and Madurai Police Commissioner Sailesh Kumar had called the protesting students ‘anti-nationals’ and unleashed violence on them. Mr. Ramakrishnan demanded that all three be suspended.