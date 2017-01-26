Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) demands suspension of three Police Commissioners

The CPI(M) on Wednesday demanded the immediate suspension of the Police Commissioners of Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore for the violence against pro-jallikattu protesters.

In a statement, CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan said even before the Bill to amend the PCA Act was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 23, the police resorted to violence by firing tear gas and indulged in setting fire to vehicles, attacking young women, pregnant women, and even entering homes in the nearby areas and attacking people, from morning till evening.

“The AIADMK government is using the police to stifle the voices of the peaceful protesters by arresting them, attacking them in their homes and police stations and filing cases against them,” he said.

Chennai City Police Commissioner S. George, Coimbatore Police Commissioner Amalraj and Madurai Police Commissioner Sailesh Kumar had called the protesting students ‘anti-nationals’ and unleashed violence on them. Mr. Ramakrishnan demanded that all three be suspended.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:21:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/CPIM-demands-suspension-of-three-Police-Commissioners/article17094948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY