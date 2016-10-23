CPI (M) demands action against police officials

CPI(M) demands action against police

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to take suitable action against police officials who had abused former CPI (M) MP A.V. Bellarmin and the district-level office-bearers near the Collectorate on Friday.

On Saturday, district secretary of CPI (M) N. Murugesan along with the former MP Mr. Bellarmin, District Secretary of Agriculture Labourers Association Malavilai Pasi and other leaders submitted petitions to District Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan and Superintendent of Police G. Dharmarajan.

After submitting petitions, Mr. Murugesan told reporters that the Collector had promised to take suitable action against the police officials responsible for abusing the MGNREGS workers.