CMCH suspends mortuary worker for allegedly demanding bribe

: Authorities of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday placed a worker attached to the Department of Forensic Science under suspension on an allegation that he demanded bribe from the relatives of a deceased woman.

The worker placed under suspension, pending inquiry, has been identified as Senthil whose work ranges from assistance during autopsy to handing over the body to relatives.

A man who claimed to be the relative of the deceased, Sivakami (21) of Karaikudi, on Thursday alleged that Mr. Senthil demanded ₹2,000 towards the cloth used to cover the dead body. He also released a video clip, claiming that it showed Mr. Senthil demanding money.

Hospital authorities said Sivakami was brought in on January 21 with severe burns she had sustained in her kitchen the previous day. After undergoing treatment for six days, she was shifted her to a private hospital here, where she did of burns.

As she and her husband, Jagan (25) of Kallimedu in Tirupur were an inter-caste couple who got married three months ago, an inquiry by Revenue Divisional Officer was ordered into her death. The body was shifted to CMCH on January 28 and the post-mortem was done on January 31, after the inquiry.

“The relatives of the deceased refused to accept the body on January 31, demanding the arrest of her husband. As the body was kept in the mortuary till Thursday, the cloth had to be changed before handing over to relatives. The allegation is that the worker demanded money towards the purchase of new cloth, which we are verifying,” said R. Soundravel, Resident Medical Officer of CMCH. According to Dr. Soundravel, the hospital does not have provision to provide the cloth free of cost. “We provide it for free when Good Samaritans donate”, he added.

CMCH Dean A. Edwin Joe said the video released by a television channel was not clear whether the worker demanded money. “An officer has been appointed to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The worker will remain under suspension till the inquiry is completed,” he said.

The man who released the video alleged that a police woman also demanded money.