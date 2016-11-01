CII seeks reactivation of Salem airport

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Salem district has urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to take effective steps for the reactivation of Salem airport.

A delegation of the Salem district CII called on V. V. G. Raju, Regional Executive Director, Airports Authority of India, Southern Region, Chennai, during his recent visit to the city and appraised him on the immediate need for the reactivation of the Salem airport for the overall development of western region.

Selvakumar, Director, Salem airport, was also present on the occasion.

The CII delegation which called on Mr. Raju comprised P. Vimalan, Chairman, CII Salem district, and Sundar Ramaswamy, mentor, Entrepreneurship Panel, CII Salem district.

According to CII sources here, Mr. Raju informed the delegation that the Salem airport was a full-fledged facility in the region and could resume flight operations at any time.

Regional connectivity scheme

He said that the signing of memorandum of understanding between the State Government and the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Airports Authority of India will enable in reviving the airport under the recently introduced Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Civil Aviation Ministry, without any delay.

Mr. Raju said that the AAI had already written to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu inviting the State Government to participate in the RCS.

In this connection, he said that the governments of the other southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka have already signed the MoU with the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Among the airports selected under the RCS in Tamil Nadu, Salem is the most viable considering the ready availability of airport infrastructure and optimum passenger potential, he said.

Mr. Raju called upon the CII and other organisations to work with the State Government to facilitate signing of the MoU with Government of India.

Affordable flying

The Civil Aviation Ministry has introduced the RCS to bolster air connectivity by promoting affordable flying.

The RCS will provide air services between un-served and under-served areas and is part of larger plans to boost the domestic aviation sector. Under the RCS, the Civil Aviation Ministry has capped passenger fare for flight journeys from un-served and under-served airports as low as Rs. 2,500 per hour.

It may be mentioned here that various bodies associated with Salem have already urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps for the revival of Salem airport under the RCS.