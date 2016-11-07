Tamil Nadu

Businessmen from Kerala land in a honey trap

Three suspects arrested, others are on the run

Three people have been arrested by the city police on the charge of posing as policemen to extort money from five businessmen from Kerala. They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

According to the police, they had engineered an elaborate set-up using escorts to trap the businessmen. “Once the women were in a room with the businessmen, the trio would barge in posing as policemen,” said a police officer.

The arrested men are M. Rasheed, Mohammed Soud and Mohammed Shabir, all residents of Chikkabanaswadi, but the prime suspect is on the run, along with two others.

The alleged incident occurred when they were at an acquaintance’s house in Chelkere in Hennur, along with two escorts. “Rasheed and three others, posing as policemen, arrived at the house citing a raid. They took the gold chains and other valuables from the businessmen before leaving,” said the police.

The police arrested three men and recovered a gold chain and mobile phones worth Rs 1.3 lakh. They are on the lookout for the remaining three suspects, including the two women, who are on the run.



