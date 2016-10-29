Buses fined for carrying load

Over 20 private omni buses were fined for carrying load in passenger buses here on Friday. The buses, were fined each Rs. 2,500 by the Jujuvadi Regional Transport Officer here for violating the ban on carrying of loads in passenger buses. The buses from Bengaluru were found carrying gunny bags of flowers on the bus top.

According to sources, a total fine of Rs. 50,000 was collected from buses.

Bus fares

In a related development, the district administration has warned against omni bus ticketing agents and operators against violating the High Court order on omni bus fares.

Following complaints of bus operators overcharging, the administration has warned booking agents against collecting fares beyond the stated fare during the festival.

A special meeting was held with booking agents here, to ensure compliance with the order.

Public may complaint to the following persons, where ticket fare is exorbitant: Palanivel, RTO, Hosur: 99429 93456; and Asokan, RTO, Krishnagiri: 94432 64491.