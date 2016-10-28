Burglars decamp with Rs. 13.27 lakh from garment company

The Tirupur North police have registered a case into the alleged burglary at a garment export firm from where Rs. 13.27 lakh was taken away.

The police said the accused managed to gain entry into the premises by breaking open the back door of the unit on Wednesday night.

CCTV cameras

The Closed Circuit Tele Vision cameras were covered with clothes and the cash kept inside the cupboard was stolen.

Finger prints

A team of experts have lifted three identical finger prints from the back door and the cupboard.