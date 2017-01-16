Bull race held at Kalnarasampatti

VELLORE: Defying the ban on jallikattu, “eruthu vidum vizha” (bull race) was held in Kalnarasampatti near Tirupattur on Sunday. The race was also held in other areas such as Rangapuram and Moongilpattu.

As many as 150 bulls took part in the race held at Kalnarasampatti, a village that has seen the traditional sport being held for over a century, according to a member of Tamil Nadu Eruthu Vidum Vilaiyaatu Paadhukaapu Sangam, Vellore.

Though the police had opposed to the conduct of the race, the villagers went ahead with the race. Bull owners and bull race enthusiasts are planning to hold the race in a number of villages in the coming days.

Meanwhile, bull owners and supporters of “eruthu vidum vizha” (bull race) have been staging protests across the district demanding that the ban on jallikattu be lifted.

On Sunday, people from various walks of life took part in a human chain in Gudiyatham. A protest was held near the Chittoor Bus Stand at Katpadi on Saturday.

Bull owners said there were at least 600 bulls that were exclusively reared for bull race in Vellore district. “Despite the ban, we wanted to conduct a race on Saturday. But had to give up our plan after police personnel intervened,” said a bull owner.

He said the traditional sport of “eruthu vidum vizha” had not been held since last year. It was held in a few pockets in 2015. “The race was held in a village in Andhra Pradesh, which is close to the border of Vellore, on Sunday. It is being held in various parts of AP and also Karnataka. It angers us that we are unable to conduct a traditional sport in our State,” he added. Many like him have been rearing bulls exclusively for the race. He added he was the fourth generation member in his family to rear bulls for the race.

Members of the Eruthu Vidum Vilaiyaatu Paadhukaapu Sangam, Vellore, have been taking part in many protests in the district.