Bull owners to go by students’ decision

For the last two years, bull owners and enthusiasts of bull race (eruthu vidum vizha) have been eagerly waiting for lifting of the ban on jallikattu. Now, with students taking to the streets in support of jallikattu, bull owners have decided to go by the students’ stand.

Eruthu vidum vizha was not organised anywhere in the district, and bull owners were waiting for the students’ decision, according to R. Soundarajan, president of Tamil Nadu Eruthu Vidum Vilaiyaatu Paadhukappu Sangam, Vellore.

“They are protesting for us. Now, let them tell us what to do and when to organise the bull race. We are very happy that the students have been able to achieve what we could not despite approaching the court and submitting many petitions,” he said.

Till two years ago, bull race was a regular feature in several villages in Vellore district. With bulls reared exclusively for the race, the festival was held for at least three or four months starting from Pongal. The association members have been extending to the ongoing protests by students and other supporters in Vellore and Tirupattur.

He said they wanted a permanent solution that posed no hindrance in future. “There is no need for an emergency ordinance. We want the bulls to be removed from the list of performing animals. We have waited for years, and a permanent solution should be arrived at in such a way that jallikattu cannot be banned any more. There should be no legal restrictions,” he said.