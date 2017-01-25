Bull owners and tamers gearing up for jallikattu

Jallikattu organisers, bull owners and tamers are gearing up for the conduct of the rural sport at various places in the district.

Village heads have announced dates for jallikattu, and bull owners started training their bulls to be aggressive and the tamers started practising their skills.

At Adiyanuthu village, bull owner S. Murugan is busy training his bull. “We have been rearing bulls for jallikattu for generations. I bought this male calf for Rs. 20,000 and started training for jallikattu,” he said.

Special training was required for jallikattu bulls. They were not used for any other farm work. They would undergo a rigorous three-phase training, including swimming and running sessions, to build up stamina. Later, special skills would be imparted to them to face crowd, he said.

Mr. Murugan said first the bull would be tied near a heap of soil. It would plough through the soil with its horns, and it would help the animal face the crowd.

The next step would be ‘vadam poduthal’. The bull would be tied to a pole with a long rope which would allow it to move in a big circle. Six tamers would be allowed to control it. This training would last only for 15 minutes.

Finally, the owners would cut its nose rope and let it pounce out of ‘vaadi vaasal’. To maintain its strength, cotton seeds, urad dal, bran and fodder would be given to the bulls. Generally, a bull that never allowed anyone to touch it would emerge as a winner in the arena. Such bulls would go for ₹ 1 lakh and even more. Heavy build and a huge hump increased its value, he added.

It is a different training for the tamers. “We conduct mock jallikattu to train tamers. Six tamers will be allowed to tame a bull. It helps them overcome the fear of the bull. They are also trained to avoid a raging bull, escape from its horns and hold on to the bull’s hump,” said Nallu. Ganesh, a trainer-cum-tamer.

Understanding the animal’s mood was necesary. Sudden rise of ears and tail indicated its readiness to attack. Staying on both sides of the bull was safe, he added.

The first jallikattu will be conducted at Kosavapatti on February 10.