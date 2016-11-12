Tamil Nadu

Bronze statuette seized

A bronze statuette was seized from the antique furniture store in Bedford along Coonoor-Kotagiri Road on Thursday night. The police had seized a ‘Deepalakshmi statuette’ from the same store on Wednesday. The statuette seized on Thursday is of Lord Natraja, Coonoor police officials told The Hindu . The Natraja statuette is also said to have been given to the store keeper, by one Norma Schwitter Hamilton, who is residing in Switzerland.

Ms. Hamilton has responded to their questions by e-mail stating that she was the “legitimate owner” of the statue. – Staff Reporter

