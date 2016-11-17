Power shutdown

There will be no power supply in the following places on November 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to shutdown at Madukkarai sub-station for maintenance work: KG Chavady, Palathurai, Bypass Road, AG Pathy, Kuniamuthur, Athupalam, Madukkarai, and Kovaipudur.

Interview

Federal Skill Academy will conduct interviews on Thursday (November 17) for placement-oriented training in CNC operation. The bank provides scholarships for the training under its Corporate Social Responsibility projects. For details, contact: 7397731751 or 0422-4332221

Conference

Blitz, which is the National Youth Conclave of Young Indians (Yi), will be held here on December 17 and the theme for the conclave is “Energy.” According to a press release, about 500 delegates from different parts of the country are expected to take part.The conference is organised by Yi Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, and Erode.

Property fair

Axis Bank will conduct “Pokkisham”, a property fair, in Coimbatore from November 18 to 20 at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam.

Home loans will be sanctioned at the venue with a concession in the processing fee. Details of properties in the price range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 5 crore will be displayed and these will be properties in Coimbatore, Chennai, and Tirupur.

Inaugurated

A Bosch Centre for Automotive Electronics was inaugurated at Kumaraguru College of Technology. About 70 per cent of the revenue of Bosch are from auto mobile products and solutions and the company is moving into connectivity and mobility using Internet of Things. Hence, it is looking at people who are technically sound and can engineer new solutions, said T.V. Sriram, centre head of Robert Bosch, at the inaugural of the centre. According to Shankar Vanavarayar, joint correspondent of the college, this is one of the six centres of Bosch in colleges across the country and students from six departments will have access to it. A Memorandum of Understanding signed between Robert Bosch and Kumaraguru College was exchanged at the function.