Cases settled
During the national Lok Adalat organised at the Debts Recovery Tribunal in Coimbatore jointly with the District Legal Services Authority recently, 90 cases were presented before the Adalat and 22 cases were settled to the tune of Rs. 2.92 crore. As many as 19 cases with State Bank of India were settled.
Celebrations held
Ford India celebrated Children’s Day on November 12 by organising games and competitions for its customers and their children.
According to a press release, the events at Rajshree Ford were also an opportunity for the participants to see how cars were serviced and the techniques used.
World Pneumonia Day
With increase in awareness on vaccination, bacterial pneumonia cases and deaths among children have reduced in Coimbatore, according to K. Rajendran, president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics - Coimbatore chapter.
As part of the World Pneumonia Day programmes here, the academy highlighted how pneumonia continued to be a leading cause for morbidity and mortality among children aged below five years.
Viral pneumonia is common in Coimbatore, constituting nearly 70 per cent, and the remaining are bacterial.
Among bacterial Pneumonia, pneumoccocal Pneumonia plays a major role.
The main risk factors for pneumococcal disease in children are low birth weight, lack of breast feeding, and over crowding, according to a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor