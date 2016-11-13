Cases settled

During the national Lok Adalat organised at the Debts Recovery Tribunal in Coimbatore jointly with the District Legal Services Authority recently, 90 cases were presented before the Adalat and 22 cases were settled to the tune of Rs. 2.92 crore. As many as 19 cases with State Bank of India were settled.

Celebrations held

Ford India celebrated Children’s Day on November 12 by organising games and competitions for its customers and their children.

According to a press release, the events at Rajshree Ford were also an opportunity for the participants to see how cars were serviced and the techniques used.

World Pneumonia Day

With increase in awareness on vaccination, bacterial pneumonia cases and deaths among children have reduced in Coimbatore, according to K. Rajendran, president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics - Coimbatore chapter.

As part of the World Pneumonia Day programmes here, the academy highlighted how pneumonia continued to be a leading cause for morbidity and mortality among children aged below five years.

Viral pneumonia is common in Coimbatore, constituting nearly 70 per cent, and the remaining are bacterial.

Among bacterial Pneumonia, pneumoccocal Pneumonia plays a major role.

The main risk factors for pneumococcal disease in children are low birth weight, lack of breast feeding, and over crowding, according to a press release.