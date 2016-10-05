Briefly - revised

Coaching

Anna Centenary IAS Academy Bharathiar University will conduct six month, full time, residential coaching for IAS preliminary examination - 2017 with monthly food allowance of Rs. 2,000 and free accommodation. The coaching will start from December 19.

A screening test will be conducted to select candidates on November 16 at the University from 10.30 a.m.

Those interested can download the application fromwww.b-u.ac.in/Home/AnnalASAcademyand the details should be sent by post on or before November 10 to Co-ordinator/Course Director, Anna Centenary IAS Academy, Nachimuthu Hall, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore - 641046.

Wins award

SEForge Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suzlon Group, has received the award for the Best Exporter of Casting presented by the Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Coimbatore, for its casting plant here. SEForge is located in a special economic zone and has a capacity to produce 1.2 lakh tonnes of castings per annum. The unit is well-connected to the Kochi, Chennai, and Thuthukudi ports.

Training

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will conduct a training on value added products from Amla on October 5 and 6. Candidates will learn to make amla beverages, concentrates, dehydrated amla products, and details of getting licence for fruit processing. For details, contact: 0422-6611340 or 6611268