Boy arrested

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for abetment to suicide of a 15-year-old school girl in Vennandur here on Wednesday.

The victim, a Class IX student at a government school, was found hanging at her house following alleged harassment by the boy. The body was taken to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and postmortem done on Tuesday.

But parents and relatives demanded the arrest of the boy and refused to receive the body. Police pacified them and assured to initiate action.

Later, they received the body.

A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC was registered by the Vennandur police and the boy was arrested. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to juvenile home in Namakkal.