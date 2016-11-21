Tamil Nadu

Book exhibition to be held

A book exhibition will be held from November 26 to December 4 here under the auspices of the Tamil Nadu Science Forum.

In a release issued here on Sunday, A. Manavalan, secretary of the Reception Committee, said that painting, singing and elocution competitions would also be held for school pupils.

S. Subbiah and M. Baskaran, Vice-Chancellors of Alagapa University and Tamil University respectively, will participate in the inaugural function. C. Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Health will deliver the valedictory address.

