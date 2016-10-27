Bonus talks for power loom workers fail

The bonus talks for the power loom workers held at Komarapalayam on Tuesday has failed.

The power loom workers unions such CITU, AITUC and AICCTU were demanding 20 per cent bonus for this Deepavali.

In the first round of talks held in this connection on October 21, the power loom unit owners said that they were prepared to provide eight per cent bonus as last year, which was not acceptable to the representatives of the trade unions.

At the second round of talks held on Tuesday evening, the power loom unit owners stuck to their stand of eight per cent bonus, following which the talks failed once again.

The trade unions have urged negotiations in the presence of the local Tahsildar to break the deadlock and ensure adequate bonus to the workers. The representatives of the trade unions also presented a memorandum in this regard to Komarapalayam Tahsildar.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) employees staged demonstrations at various places in the city on Wednesday seeking bonus for Deepavali.

Around 200 persons took part in the demonstrations held in front of the TNSTC head office on Mettupalayam Road and at the depots in Ukkadam, Sungam, Ondipudur and Uppilipalayam.

