Bonus pact signed

Trade unions in Chennimalai power loom cluster have signed an agreement with employers on wage increase and bonus for workers.
The new agreement signed between functionaries of Chennimalai Vattara Visaithiri Urimaiyalargal and representatives of mainstream trade unions including AITUC, ATP, LPF, and INTUC signifies lapse of the one signed on November 6, 2013. As per the new agreement, six percentage points rise in wages will be made progressively every year during October for the next three years until 2018-19. The bonus to be paid every year would vary from 8.33 percentage points to 10.33 percentage points based on nature of jobs.
Bonus pertaining to 2015-16 was paid to about 5,000 employees on Thursday.
The two sides also agreed to decide on the next wage rise and bonus payment before October 2019.
