Boat house in the making at Avalpoondurai

A tourism landmark being developed at Avalpoondurai, not far from the city limits, is certain to generate enthusiasm among the urban population on the lookout for entertainment.

The Tourism Department is well into the process of creating a boat house at the Avalpoondurai tank spread over 200 acres.

Though the tank does not hold adequate water at the moment, it is large enough to present a sight of endless silvery sheet during and after the rainy season.

An approach road with saplings on either sides has been laid from the Erode-Kangeyam Highway to the boat house, which, when complete, is envisaged to attract people in large numbers.

A year ago, fund was sanctioned for transforming the tank into a boat house, and creating a butterfly park on the lines of the one at Srirangam.

The District Rural Development Agency that is executing the project is keen to complete it at the earliest.

Once completed, the entertainment spot will be owned by the Tourism Department, which is currently tasked with readying the boats.