Bird flu: surveillance of poultry farms stepped up

Though there is no cause for scare in Erode district due to outbreak of bird flu in Kerala, the Animal Husbandry Department has stepped up surveillance of farms, particularly at places where ducks are reared.

There is no scope for entry of poultry into Erode from Kerala since screening is carried out in Coimbatore itself. Nevertheless, transporters of poultry products to other states have been directed not to come back with unsold stock and to completely sanitise their vehicles before returning, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department Ravichandran said.

The district administration has reportedly asked the Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments and local bodies to respond quickly in the event of finding dead birds in farms, sanctuaries and the forest areas.

According to medical fraternity, the outer surface of eggs must be washed with water and soap for removal of dirt and faecal matter before storage and utilisation to eliminate disease-carrying microbes.

High death rate

Unlike low pathogenic avian influenza which is a natural infection of water fowl that is of no consequence to domestic poultry and wild birds, high pathogenic avian influenza though rarely found in waterfowl causes high death rate of domestic poultry.

The Animal Husbandry Department has focussed its attention on surveillance of farms and increasing awareness in villages since backyard poultry is characterised by scavenging birds and open poops and is exposed to viruses carried by migratory wild birds.

The department keeps tab on transport of poultry products since the virus spreads mainly through movements of poultry, poultry products, people and the vehicles they use.