Big plan to restore Peerkankaranai lake

CHENNAI: The State government plans to ecologically restore the Peerkankaranai lake, which shrunk in size from its original 50 acres to 10 acres.

Due to the rapid urbanisation and the change in land use in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), lakes and waterways have deteriorated as residents use it for dumping and disposing waste. To revive lakes and rejuvenate their ecosystems, the government recently announced the restoration of rivers, lakes and waterways.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructural Financial Services Limited is in the process of appointing a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the restoration and protection of Peerkankaranai lake.

For long, residents of Irumbuliyur, Peerkankaranai and Tambaram west have been demanding desilting of the lake as it would improve the water table in the neighbourhood.

However, PWD officials cited lack of funds as the reason for not taking up the deepening of the lake or the cleaning up its canals.